As you go trawling around the Isekai genre, looking for something that would really capture your attention, you often meet a dead end because of how the genre often brims with some very archetypal anime. But every once in a while, an anime like ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ comes along and breaks down the generic tropes that hold the genre back. To an extent, even ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is very predictable like other common Isekai shows, but what makes it great is its light-hearted approach and lack of action. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is all about a girl whose only dream is to be able to read as many books as she can. To make this happen, she works hard each day and finally becomes a librarian. But just when she sees this light at the end of the tunnel, she realizes that it’s not the end of her journey but an approaching train—A bookshelf falls on her and kills her. But even when she lets out her last few gasps, she only wishes for one thing: Live her life once again just to be able to read more.

To her surprise, when she opens up her eyes again, she finds herself in a whole new world where it looks like she has been given the second chance she was seeking. Soon, it turns out that she now embodies a frail girl named Myne. Adding to her troubles is the fact that her new world only has a few handwritten books that can only be afforded by the nobles. Myne, who was previously so determined to make something of this new opportunity, feels demotivated at first. But she soon realizes that this may be her last chance to truly read more books. She then sets out to completely change the world around her, and in return, she ends up learning a lot more than she could’ve initially asked for. In the second episode, Myne gets to experience the life of nobles and it turns out to be far more exhausting than she had initially expected it to be.

