Having a female lead in itself is enough to make ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ stand out among the rest of the archetypal offerings of the Isekai genre. But more than that, what makes it stand out is how it treats its protagonist. Instead of depicting her as an overpowered hero, the anime stays simple and shows her as a bookworm who uses her limited abilities to change the world around her. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is a very wholesome anime and the ones who haven’t watched it yet should surely check it out. For those who have been keeping up with its second season, here are all the details about its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 20, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ started off with the introduction of a young girl who always dreamed of being a librarian. Her only goal in life was to read as many books as she could in a lifetime. Her dream comes true when she is finally able to become a librarian. Unfortunately for her, these fleeting moments of happiness leave her a bit too soon after she gets crushed under a pile of books and dies. But even before she lets out a last few gasps of air, she only wishes for one thing: A second chance at life just to be able to read a lot more.

To her surprise, when she opens up her eyes, she finds herself in a whole new world where she now embodies a frail young girl name Myne. But despite getting a second chance at life, she soon learns that her new world only has a few books, that too, handwritten ones. What adds more heft to her problems is the fact that she belongs to a not-so royal family while the books in her world are only owned by nobles. But despite all these odds being against her, Myne decides to fully utilize this second chance and sets out to completely change her new world. Little does she realize that in her pursuit to read more books, she will learn a lot more than she could have initially asked for.

