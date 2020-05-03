An Isekai that revolves around the life of a bookworm is not something that you come across every day. And as silly as that may sound, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is surprisingly good. To be fair, it does, at times, tread the same path as many other mainstream Isekai out there. But at the same time, it also manages to offer a lot more characterization and realism. If you’re tired of watching the same old repetitive Isekai anime and you’re looking for something new, make sure to check this one out. And if you’re already following it, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 9, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is about a young girl named Urano Motosu who just loves books and there’s almost nothing else in life she cares about. She dreams of becoming a librarian someday so that she can read more books and just live her best life. After years of hard work, the day finally arrives and she becomes a librarian. But unfortunately for her, this does not last too long. One day, an entire bookshelf falls on her and she gets crushed under several books. Even during her last few moments, she just wishes to live longer to be able to read a few more books.

To her surprise, she gets a second chance at life and this time around, she finds herself in an ancient parallel world. She soon learns that although she has been given a second chance, it won’t be easy for her to find her way back to her dreams. Embodying a frail little girl named Myne, she finds it hard to embark on a whole new journey to realize her dreams of reading books again. And the fact that books are only considered to be luxuries for nobles in her new world doesn’t really help her either. But with sheer determination to be able to read more, she takes up the challenge and eventually ends up learning a lot more than she had initially asked for.

