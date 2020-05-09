You don’t usually come across anime shows that revolve around the lives of bookworms; especially not in the Isekai genre. However, when you do, they turn out to be hidden gems that every anime viewer needs to explore. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is one of a kind and offers you a lot more than most generic Isekai anime out there. Not to mention, all of its conflicts have a very natural and grounded flow, which allows you to savor every single moment of it. If you have been following its second season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 7 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

While most others dream of blue-collar jobs and rich lifestyles, the main character of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ wants only one thing in life: read as many books as she can. She works hard to become a librarian and finally gets to live her dream. Surrounded by books now, there isn’t anything else she could’ve asked for. Unfortunately for her, her dreams are shattered too soon when a bookshelf falls on her one day and kills her. But even during her last few moments, she wishes for another chance at life just to be a bookworm again. Little does she realize that her wish is about to come true, but not exactly the way she wants it to.

She soon wakes up in a whole new world and finds herself in the body of a little frail girl named Myne. As she further explores her surroundings, she discovers that books are somewhat of a luxury and only nobles have access to handwritten books. But realizing that she has come too far to give up now, Myne decides to use this second chance to her advantage and sets out to fulfill her dreams in her fantastical world. In the second season, she gets to be a part of a noble family but it comes with its own disadvantages. The responsibilities of being a noble often weigh her down, and as always, being frail doesn’t really help her either.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime