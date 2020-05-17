The Isekai anime genre may not always offer unique shows but when it does, we get gems like ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm.’ Pretty much like all the other offerings of the aforementioned genre, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ does adopt several Isekai tropes. More so, even its storyline follows a pretty generic template. However, with some unique twists and turns along with its extremely likable protagonist, the anime elevates itself over all the other mediocre Isekai anime. That being said, if you are following its second season, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 8 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is an Isekai with a twist of its own. It centers around a girl who’s a bookworm and has never really loved anything except books. She works hard and aspires to be a librarian someday so that she can fulfill her dream of reading unlimited books for the rest of her life. Unfortunately for her, as soon as she becomes a librarian, a bookshelf falls on her and crushes her to death. Even when she lets out her last few breaths, she wishes for a second chance at life just to be able to read more books.

To her surprise, her wish comes true and she gets another opportunity to live. However, this time around, she ends up in a parallel world and embodies a fragile little girl named Myne. What further adds to her problems is the fact that this new world literally has no books. The few existing books are handwritten and only nobles have access to them. But after coming so far, Myne realizes that she cannot give up. She decides to defy all odds and make her dreams a possibility.

In the second season, Myne gets to be among the nobles, but this turns out to be far more challenging than she had anticipated. More so, her petite frame makes it even harder for her to keep up with the day-to-day snags of the rich.

