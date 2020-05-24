We don’t usually find female characters as leads in Isekai anime and very rarely we come across anime shows that revolve around bookworms. ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is here to change these genre stereotypes. But apart from simply standing out, the show does a great job of creating the perfect feel vibes through its storyline. With its tinge of magic, it also slowly develops its world-building elements and makes its entire runtime a memorable ride. In case you haven’t started watching it yet, make sure that you do check it out. For those who have been following its second season, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ premiered on October 3, 2020, and with a total of 14 episodes, it finished airing on December 26, 2020. Its second season released on April 5, 2020, and since it has 12 episodes, we can expect it to end sometime in June. Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 Spoilers

In the past, as fans of Isekai, we’ve seen several different types of characters getting summoned into fantastical worlds. But among all of these, ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm’ is very different. Its main protagonist is a young girl who dreams of being a librarian someday. She works hard all her life just to be able to reach her dreams and when she does finally manage to become a librarian, a huge bookshelf falls on her and she dies. Even when she breathes her last few breaths, she only wishes for a second life to be able to read a few more books. And that’s when everything completely changes.

When she opens up her eyes, she finds herself in a completely different world where she embodies a young girl named Myne. After a little more exploration of the world around her, she learns that she’s now in some ancient parallel world where books barely exist. The ones that do exist are handwritten and are only written for the nobles. At first, realizing that she has a weak, frail body, Myne first thinks of giving up. Then she realizes that she didn’t come so far for no reason and decides to try her best to achieve her dreams in this new world. In the second season, Myne gets to live as a noble but it turns out to be far more disastrous than she had initially imagined.

Read More: Best Anime on Crunchyroll