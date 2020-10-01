On the surface, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is yet another post-apocalyptic anime. However, it’s unlike your regular humans versus monsters anime. Instead of taking a conventional approach towards the genre, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ brings in fascinating world-building and magic elements to its fore and slowly captures you with its action-filled drama. Not to mention, Studio Shaft (‘Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica‘, ‘Monogatari‘) is animating it. So we can rest assured that it is in safe hands. With that said, if you’re looking forward to this anime, read on further to know all about its release date, streaming availability, and plot.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ will be available on Funimation on October 2, 2020. Along with that, the anime will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ve got a special message from Japanese voice actress Yuko Natsuyoshi! Assault Lily BOUQUET premieres tomorrow, October 1st! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AkChUJG9HI — Funimation (@FUNimation) September 30, 2020

‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ was initially scheduled to release sometime in July, but it got delayed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is a mixed-media franchise that was first started from doll figures. The anime stars Hikaru Akao as Riri Hitotsuyanagi, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Yuyu Shirai, Mikako Izawa as Kaede Johan Nouvel, Rimi Nishimoto as Fumi Futagawa, Risa Tsumugi as Tazusa Andō, Haruki Iwata as Thi Mai Yoshimura, Sana Hoshimori as Kuo Shenlin, Hikaru Tohno as Wang Yujia, Karin Takahashi as Miliam Hildegard von Guropius, and Rie Takahashi as Shiori Rokkaku.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ is set in the near future. The world is at the brink of destruction, and humanity is almost extinct. All of this because creatures, known as “Huge,” have taken over. As the name suggests, Huge are vicious beasts that destroy anything or anyone who crosses their path. So in an attempt to fight back, humans develop a superior weapon called “CHARM” (Counter Huge Arms). CHARM is nothing but a complex combination of science and magic. When used by teenage girls, the weapon reaches its full potential and becomes destructive enough to kill the Huge.

The young teenage girls who use the weapon against the monsters are called Lilies. These Lilies go through intense training at the “Gardens,” which are special academies designed not only for training but also for protecting helpless people. ‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ is not just about one Lily but about all the Lillies out there who are determined to save their world.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Trailer

You can watch the trailer for the first season of ‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ below:

Read More on Anime Preview: 100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru Episode 1