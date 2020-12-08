‘Assault Lily’ was originally two lines of toy figurines called Assault Lily and Custom Lily. It has since become a sprawling franchise that includes a single-issue light novel, a manga series, and a popular anime show. Debuting on October 2, 2020, the series quickly became an international hit. The story is set in the not-to-distant future when humanity is faced with its greatest challenge yet, a race of monsters known as the Huge. To fight these monsters, a type of weapon known as the Charm has been developed, and they can only be used by teenage girls. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’, titled ‘Anemone: Believe in You and Wait’, is set to premiere on December 11, 2020. The anime is produced by Shaft Studios. Hajime Ōtani and Shōji Saeki serve as its director, with the latter also performing the duties of the lead writer

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

Viewers can catch the episodes of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

When the people of earth discover the true abilities of the Huge, they realize that the only way to battle them is the unification of the entire mankind. As the teenage girls are the ones who can wield the Charms, schools known as Gardens have been set up to train them. Each of these girls is known as Lily. The series begins with the arrival of Riri Hitotsuyanagi at Yurigaoka Academy. Two years ago, she was saved by Yuyu Shirai, one of the most gifted fighters at the academy, and since then she has devoted herself to become a Lily as well. On her first day, Riri meets, among others, Kaede Johan Nouvelle, fellow Lily and the daughter of the chairman of one of the biggest Charm manufacturers in the world, and Fumi Futagaw, a kind and considerate student who is an otaku about everything Lily-related. She also reunites with Yuyu.

