Developed as part of a mix-media franchise, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is a new anime that tells the story of a world which is not much different from ours except for one key factor: It’s infested with a group of monsters known as the Huge. In time, humanity develops a class of weapons called Charms to battle these creatures. These weapons are most effective in the hands of teenage girls, so schools known as Gardens have been set up to train them. Each of these young women is called Lily, lending the show its title. Since its premiere on October 2, 2020, it has garnered a loyal group of fans because of its action-packed plot and incredible animation. Here is what we know about the next episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’, titled ‘Lily: Purity’, is set to premiere on December 18, 2020. The anime is produced by Shaft Studios. Hajime Ōtani and Shōji Saeki serve as its co-directors, with the latter also performing the duties of the lead writer

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

Viewers can catch the episodes of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

When people of the earth truly realized the extent of devastation that the Huge can bring, they decided to unite in order to fight the monsters. The Charm weapons were subsequently developed and the Gardens were established. The series opens as protagonist Riri Hitotsuyanagi makes her way to Yurigaoka Academy. She has become interested in becoming a Lily after Yuyu Shirai, a highly-respected Lily and student at Yurigaoka Academy, saved her life. On her way to the academy campus, Riri meets Kaede Johan Nouvelle, whose father is the chairman of one of the largest Charm manufacturers in the world. In her first hunt, Riri accompanies Yuyu and Kaede and is nearly killed when her weapon doesn’t get activated. Yuyu informs her that she must go through a bonding process with her Charm to use it. Riri does so, and the three girls subsequently defeat the Huge they have been fighting.

Read More: Best Action Anime of All Time