At its surface, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is a post-apocalyptic action anime that fascinates you with its world-building and magic elements. But along with that, it also has an undertone of Yuri-centric content. Although its Yuri content does grab your attention in the initial moments, I’m not sure if it’ll work in the anime’s favor in the long run. Well, regardless of how that turns out to be, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is an intriguing anime that should be on your season’s watch list. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is scheduled to release on October 9, 2020.

‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ is a part of a mixed-media franchise. The anime’s cast includes many big named of the industry including Hikaru Akao as Riri Hitotsuyanagi, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Yuyu Shirai, Mikako Izawa as Kaede Johan Nouvel, and Rimi Nishimoto as Fumi Futagawa, among many others

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

The events of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ ensue in the near future. Humans are struggling to survive. The world, as we know it, has ended. All of this destruction is an outcome of an attack from merciless monsters, referred to as the “Huge.” The “Huge” are giant creatures who only wreak havoc everywhere they go. They don’t care about the lives of humans on the planet and kill anyone who crosses their path. But the surviving humans don’t hold themselves back either. They, too, are determined to take back the planet that rightfully belongs to them. In order to do this, they design a weapon called the “CHASM.” The “CHASM” is no ordinary weapon. It uses the combination of magic and science to destroy the beasts.

Although the “CHASM” is effective against the “Huge,” it cannot be used by everyone. It only works to its full potential when teenage girls use it. Due to this, young teenage girls are selected and trained to handle the weapon. Known as “Lillies,” these young girls are expected to attend special academies that are made exclusively for their training. These academies are not only base camps for the teen warriors but also become refuge areas for those who want to protect themselves from the “Huge.” ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ doesn’t exactly focus on one Lily but sheds light on the day-to-day adventures of all the Lillies out there who are determined to save their planet.

