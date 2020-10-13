Based on a toy figure franchise, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is an all-female cast series. Being the first of its kind, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ offers a lot to digest in its first two episodes. But when it truly finds its feet, the anime gives you ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ vibes. It may be a bit too soon to jump to conclusions, but ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ has the potential to be among the best offerings in the action genre this year. With that said, here is everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ is a part of a mixed-media franchise. The anime’s cast includes many big named of the industry including Hikaru Akao as Riri Hitotsuyanagi, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Yuyu Shirai, Mikako Izawa as Kaede Johan Nouvel, and Rimi Nishimoto as Fumi Futagawa, among many others

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is set in the near future where the world, as we know it, has come to an end. Humans, too, are at the brink of extinction because vicious monsters called the “Huge” have now taken over. The Huge are mindless beasts who are just determined to spread destruction in the world. They disregard human life and mercilessly kill anyone who dares to cross their path. However, amid all of this darkness in the world, there is still some hope. Humans haven’t given up yet. In fact, they are far from it. To claim their ownership of the world again, humans use the highest form of intelligence to build a weapon called the “CHASM.” Created by a combination of magic and science, the weapon is built to kill the Huge. Though not everyone can use it effectively.

The weapon works best only when teenage girls use it to kill the Huge. Because of this, special young girls are selected from all over the world and are trained to use the weapon. Proper academies have been set up for these girls where they receive their training before they are ready to face the monsters. In the meantime, other surviving humans are also allowed to seek refuge at these academies. ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ revolves around many such young girls, better known as Lillies, who are out there saving the world.

