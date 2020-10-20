With the rise of Otaku culture, it’s not just kids who like gawking at collectibles that gewgaw back at them. So it comes as no surprise that even toy franchises are now slowly traversing into other mediums, among which anime happens to be one (again, not at all surprising). Some doll/ action figure franchises would traverse into nothing by one of those typical CGCT (Cute Girls doing Cute Things) anime. But ‘Assualt Lily’ isn’t among them. It’s almost like its dolls were designed in such a way that they would later easily turn into audiovisual content. So if you’re still a little apprehensive about this one just because it originated from a doll series, you might want to give it shot. You’ll certainly change your mind.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 4th episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ is a part of a mixed-media franchise. The anime’s cast includes many big named of the industry including Hikaru Akao as Riri Hitotsuyanagi, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Yuyu Shirai, Mikako Izawa as Kaede Johan Nouvel, and Rimi Nishimoto as Fumi Futagawa, among many others

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

The world isn’t the same anymore. It is now ruled by vicious giant monsters known as the “Huge.” While these monsters relentlessly kill anything and anyone that crosses their path, humans struggle to survive. After being pushed to the brink of extinction, humans finally come out with a method to fight back. Even so, it won’t be an easy battle to win. Just when the final remnants of humanity are on the verge of giving up against the monsters, some of the smartest brains of the world come out with a weapon that could potentially cause damage to the “Huge” and in turn, help humans get back what they believe rightfully belongs to them. Labeled as the “CHASM,” a weapon system is developed. Created by a zany combination of science and magic, CHASM is the most superior piece of weaponry out there.

But despite being so powerful, the weapon has some limitations of its own. For instance, teenage girls have to operate it for it to have a great impact. So to make sure that the wielders of the weapon are well versed with its mechanism and are also prepared for the battlefield that the outside world has become, teenage girls are trained in special academies. Selected from a meticulous process, these teenage girls are known as “Lillies.” They put their own lives on the line and set out on long voyages to save the world. Meanwhile, the innocent powerless humans who want to seek refuge, hide inside the well-protected academies.

