After a solid start ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ has managed to maintain its momentum so far. Shaft’s animation style is meticulous and particularly shines through during action scenes. So despite being generic in context with its storyline, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ still manages to be much better than most other offerings of this season. That being said, if you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 5th episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is scheduled to release on October 30, 2020.

The ‘Assualt Lily: Bouquet’ anime is among the many different parts of an eponymous franchise. Its cast includes many renowned voice actors including Hikaru Akao as Riri Hitotsuyanagi, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Yuyu Shirai, Mikako Izawa as Kaede Johan Nouvel, and Rimi Nishimoto as Fumi Futagawa, among many others

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

‘Assualt Lily’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where giant monsters have taken over. Known as the “Huge,” these monsters destroy anything and anyone that comes in their way and they’ve left the world in ruins. As a result, the human population is now dwindling and the few survivors are now just hanging by a thread. However, even with all the darkness that surrounds the remnants of humanity, there is still a ray of hope. Some of the brightest minds in the world develop a weapon that can easily destroy the “Huge.” For a long time, humans couldn’t fight back and take back the planet that belongs to them. But with the development of this new technology, they can finally duke it out with the beasts. Known as the “CHASM,” the weapon, too, has its own limitations. Although it is quite effective against the “Huge,” only teenage girls can use it to its full potential.

The weapon is a combination of magic and science, due to which a person needs to be well-trained to operate it. So to make sure that the wielders of the weapon are well versed with its functions, teenage girls are trained in special schools. After going through a meticulous process of selection, some girls end up at the university and acquire the title of “Lillies.” After going through intense training, these girls step out in the world and face the “Huge.” Meanwhile, the other human survivors seek refuge inside the academies and help the Lillies in every possible way they can.

