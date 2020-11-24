One of the new anime to premiere this fall, ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ tells the story of a group of teenage girls who protect the world from the monsters known as the Huge. To fight in these battles, they use a special type of weapon known as ‘Charm’. The anime is part of a large multi-media franchise that has been developed from two lines of toy figurines called “Assault Lily” and “Custom Lily”. The anime premiered on October 2, 2020, and has quickly become a popular series with relatable characters and an entertaining plot. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 8th episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’, titled ‘Camellia: You’re Flame in My Heart’, is set to release on November 27, 2020. The series has been produced by Shaft Studios and directed by Hajime Ōtani and Shōji Saeki. The latter is also serving as the show’s lead writer.

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

Viewers can catch the episodes of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

Besides the anime, the toy figurines have inspired a short-lived light novel series and a manga series. In July 2015, the only volume of the light novel was published. The manga series debuted in July 2020. The anime was supposed to release in concert with the manga but because of the COVID pandemic, it was delayed until October. The story is set in the not too distant future. The Charms are most effective when they are used by teenage girls, each of whom is called a “Lily.”

The main character of the series is Riri Hitotsuyanagi. After Yuyu Shirai saves her from a Huge attack, she becomes deeply inspired by the other girl and aspires to be a Lily. She then travels to Yurigaoka Academy to see Yuyu again. Yuyu, a sophomore student at the academy, has garnered a reputation for her battle prowess. Some of the other prominent characters of the anime are Soraha Amano, a happy and optimistic Lily who depends on her physical attributes during her fights; Kaede Johan Nouvelle, the daughter of the chairman of the organization that creates Charms; and Shiori Rokkaku, a kind but fierce girl.

