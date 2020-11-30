‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ was created as part of a mix-media franchise and tells the story of a futuristic world where teenage girls armed with weapons called the Counter Huge ARMS (Charm for short) fight monsters known as the Huge. Each of these young women is called Lily, lending the show its title, and their school/training center is called a garden. Although it’s a relatively new anime, it has quickly gained popularity because of its entertaining and action-packed plot and top-notch animation. The series originally premiered on October 2, 2020, and is part of a growing franchise that originated from two sets of toy collections called “Assault Lily” and “Custom Lily”. Here is what we know about the next episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 9th episode of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’, titled ‘Cosmos: The Joys That Love Life Can Bring’, is set to premiere on December 4, 2020. The anime is produced by Shaft. Hajime Ōtani and Shōji Saeki serve as its director, with the latter also performing the duties of the lead writer

Where to Watch Assault Lily: Bouquet English dub Online?

Viewers can catch the episodes of ‘Assault Lily: Bouquet’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation.

Assault Lily: Bouquet Spoilers

After learning the extent of danger that the Huge poses, the people of earth united. They made powerful weapons known as the Charm to fight against these monsters. As these weapons are more effective in the hands of teenage girls, several gardens were set up to train young women how to use the Charms in battle. The series has numerous characters, although the primary focus is only on a few of them. Riri Hitotsuyanagi lost her home in a Huge attack. She subsequently becomes a refugee before joining the Lilies. The other important characters in the show are Yuyu Shirai, a highly accomplished combatant who prefers to fight alone; Kaede Johan Nouvelle, the daughter of the owner of the company that makes the Charms; and Fumi Futagawa, a genius-level student who knows everything there is to know about the Lilies.

Read More: Best Action Anime of All Time