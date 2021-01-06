The critically acclaimed TV anime series ‘Beastars’ is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. Their modern society is plagued by the divide that exists between the herbivores and carnivores. The series protagonist, Legoshi, is a gray wolf who falls in love with a dwarf rabbit named Haru. While the relationship between the star-crossed lovers serves as the show’s focal point, it also deals with themes like racism, classism, and sexuality.

The original manga serialization is written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, who has won several awards for her work. Season 1 of ‘Beastars’ aired from October 10, 2019, to December 26, 2019. The much-anticipated season 2 premiered on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘Beastars’ is set to premiere on January 14, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars with English Dub Online?

Viewers worldwide can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. The episodes of the 2nd season are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, the viewers outside Japan have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season.

Beastars Spoilers

At the start of the anime, Legoshi is 17 years old. Despite his tall, imposing stature, Legoshi is quiet and reclusive. He is part of the drama club as a stagehand. While he has been in the club for quite some time, he has never been inclined to act in one of their productions yet. Legoshi painstakingly hides the carnivorous part of himself, so he will not appear threatening to his herbivore schoolmates. Following the gruesome murder of Tem, the alpaca, Legoshi begins looking for the possible murderer.

Haru is a third-year student who has gained a certain notoriety for her brief affairs with multiple males on the campus. Haru and Legoshi’s paths cross when the latter’s carnivorous instincts suddenly take over him, and he nearly ends up eating her. After the terrifying first encounter, Legoshi finds himself attracted to Haru but can’t figure out whether he is interested because she is a herbivore or a female.

