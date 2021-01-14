Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is a philosophical introspection about some of the age-old problems plaguing human society. It approaches complex issues like racism and sexual violence by using anthropomorphic animals as metaphors. The series centers around Legoshi, who is a 17-year-old gray wolf.

Despite his imposing stature, he is mellow and kind. He hides his carnivorous tendencies, so his herbivorous classmates will not be afraid of him. Legoshi falls in love with a dwarf rabbit named Haru. While the show deals with multiple heavy themes, their relationship remains one of its main plot points. Season 1 of ‘Beastars’ aired from October 10, 2019, to December 26, 2019. The much-anticipated season 2 premiered on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 3rd episode of ‘Beastars’ season 3 is set to premiere on January 21, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars with English Dub Online?

Viewers worldwide can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions where the languages are predominantly spoken. The episodes of the 2nd season are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, the viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, titled ‘The Gray Police Are Running for the Time Being,’ Legoshi has been approached by a colossal rattlesnake named Rokume. He proclaims that he is the only security guard at the school and asks for Legoshi’s help to solve Tem’s murder. An All-Organism Council Meeting is organized, where Cherryton’s Beastar situation is discussed. Louis, who has always dealt with the innate inferiority complex for being powerless in a society in which herbivores and carnivores live together, becomes the new leader of the Shishigumi.

As season 2 is the adaptation of the Murder Incident Solution Arc from the original manga series, Legoshi might continue to gather clues about what really happened to Rem. He might also start training his mind and body for the inevitable confrontation with the murderer.

Read More: Beastars Ending, Explained