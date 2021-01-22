The world of ‘Beastars’ is populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. However, there is a clear cultural divide between the herbivores and the carnivores. The story revolves around Legoshi, a 17-year-old grey wolf who falls in love with a white dwarf rabbit named Haru. The series deals with multiple serious themes, including racism, human nature, multiculturalism, and social diversity. However, the complex relationship between Legoshi and Haru continues to be the main focus of the story.

Season 1 of ‘Beastars’ aired from October 10, 2019, to December 26, 2019. The much-anticipated season 2 premiered on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere on January 28, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Legoshi continues to investigate Tem’s death. When he brings it up in the drama club locker room, it almost causes a physical altercation between him and Bill. However, right then, a self-assured Dall sheep with big horns walks into the locker room. Elsewhere, Louis kills Chief Lion, the leader of the Shishigumi, in retribution for the attack on Haru. When the other members of the Shishigumi arrive, Louis demands that they eat him. While some lions in the group are eager to oblige him, Ibuki stops them and reveals to them his plan of making Louis, a herbivore, their leader. In an impromptu initiation ceremony, they make Louis eat the meat from a buffalo they just killed.

Back at the drama club, the Dall sheep is introduced as Pina, the club’s newest member. After discussing with the other carnivores about his relationship with Haru, Legoshi goes to meet her later that evening. During an intimate moment, he asks Haru if she still likes Louis. When she doesn’t answer, he tells her that he will protect her from a distance and leaves. In episode 4, Haru might candidly speak to Legoshi about Louis. The next episode might also show Louis strengthening his control over the Shishigumi.

Read More: Beastars Ending, Explained