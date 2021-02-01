Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is an anime rich with metaphors. It tells the story of a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. However, the cultural and behavioral dissimilarities between the herbivores and carnivores seem to divide that society perpetually. The plot revolves around a young gray wolf named Legoshi, who develops romantic feelings for Haru, a white dwarf rabbit. The series premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on February 4, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Legoshi gets brutally attacked by a powerful carnivore, who Legoshi deduces is the one who killed Tem. Desperate to get a clue about the assailant’s identity, Legoshi retaliates by sinking his teeth deep into the person. After the attacker runs away, Legoshi contacts Jack, who quickly realizes that something is wrong with his friend and comes running. Later, Legoshi visits Gohin to learn how to fight.

At the Black Market, an okapi stripper named Cosmo performs inside a cage for her carnivore clients. Her rival, a tigress, lowers the bars, exposing Cosmo to her hungry and aroused customers. One of them gets onto the stage. Right before that customer eats Cosmo, he is prevented by the arrival of Louis and the Shishigumi. Later, Louis shares a meal with his gang before going to his office, where he regurgitates the meat he just ate. The episode ends as Juno comes to meet Louis. In episode 5, the reason for Juno’s visit might be revealed. Legoshi might get one step closer to finding out who killed Tem.

