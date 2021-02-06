‘Beastars’ is an anime series that deals with themes like racism, inherent nature, multiculturism, and diversity. Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, the anime tells the story of a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. However, a distinctive cultural divide exists between the carnivores and herbivores. The story predominantly follows a young gray wolf named Legoshi, who develops romantic feelings for Haru, a white dwarf rabbit. The show premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on February 11, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Juno visits the Shishigumi headquarters to convince Louis to return to school and the drama club. She can’t believe how much their erstwhile leader has changed. The two of them share one more dance under the streetlights. Before she leaves, a heartbroken Juno tells Louis that she will show him how wrong he has been about everything by achieving her goals.

Elsewhere, Legoshi begins his training under Gohin. He trims his fur to prevent himself from being noticed by the Shishigumi. His friends and performers in the drama club tell him that they hardly recognize him. However, his resolve is tested every time any thought about Haru comes to his mind.

Louis visits his father and asks him to sign a school withdrawal form. They converse about how the older man purchased Louis from his parents. When his father doesn’t instantaneously sign the paper, Louis gets frustrated and pulls out a gun. In episode 6, Legoshi might continue to train with Gohin and lead a double life. Louis might come to an understanding with his father.

