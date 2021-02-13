Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ tells the story of a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. But there is a distinct divide between the carnivores and herbivores, which serves as the main source of conflict in the show. The male protagonist of the series, a young gray wolf, named Legoshi, decides to do his part in narrowing the divide by swearing to protect the herbivores. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 7 is set to premiere on February 18, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, although Louis holds him at gunpoint, his father doesn’t sign the papers. The older stag tells his son that he knows that Louis can’t pull the trigger. He also tells Louis to come back when he is ready to do that. Later, Louis meets Cosmo at a bar. They both speak about their respective experience in the black market.

Meanwhile, Legoshi continues to train under Gohin and gradually starts gaining control over his senses. During each session, Gohim puts the wolf’s mind under immense pressure by locking him in a room with a herbivore carcass. Later, Gohin learns that Legoshi buries carcasses every time he is done with them and realizes that the young wolf has a real chance of succeeding in his objectives.

At school, Haru comes to speak to Legoshi. She is still agitated with him because of their last encounter. During their conversation, one thing leads to another, and Legoshi asks Haru to marry him. He quickly adds that they don’t have to do it immediately. Exasperated, Haru tells Legoshi that he has a habit of rushing things. Later, Legoshi discovers his jaw strength has significantly diminished after Bill easily defeats him in a tug-of-war game. In episode 7, Legoshi might find out why he is losing his strength. Louis might continue to work towards making the Shishigumi a force for good.

Read More: Beastars Ending, Explained