Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is a shonen anime set in a world populated by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. Arguably the biggest source of conflict in this world is the divide between carnivores and herbivores. The story predominantly revolves around a gray wolf named Legoshi who develops romantic feelings for a white dwarf rabbit named Haru. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019. Season 2 of ‘Beastars’ began airing on January 5, 2021. Here is what we know about its upcoming episode.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on February 25, 2021. The anime has been developed by Orange Studios, with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes.

Where to Watch Beastars Season 2 Online?

The episodes of ‘Beastars’ season 2 are becoming available every week on Thursdays on Netflix Japan. The Japanese fans can also catch season 2 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra anime programming block. However, viewers outside Japan will have to wait until July 2021 to watch the anime’s sophomore season. Fans of the show can watch the English dubbed version of ‘Beastars’ season 1 on Netflix. Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian subtitled versions are available on Netflix in the respective regions, where the languages are predominantly spoken.

Beastars Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Legoshi can’t figure out why his jaws feel weak. He is still trying to find out who killed and ate Tem. Realizing no one else is in the locker room with him, Legoshi proceeds to drink from every suspect’s bottle as he remembers how the perpetrator’s saliva tastes like. At the drama club, Tao accidentally rips out one of Kibi’s arms. Through Legoshi’s voice-over, we learn that this is surprisingly common as the carnivores often don’t realize their own strength.

After Legoshi carries Kibi to the infirmary, he looks at Riz, who has brought the severed arm, and casually asks if Riz is the one who ate Tem. Riz realizes that Legoshi has figured out because he (Legoshi) bit his face during their fight. Riz suddenly begins to change, growing larger and more muscular. Legoshi, on the other hand, discovers that he can’t move. Pina shows up right at that moment, and the situation diffuses after that.

Pina reveals that he has heard enough of the conversation between Riz and Legoshi to know that Riz killed Tem. Riz subsequently observes that he now also has to kill Pina and Legoshi. Pina responds by saying that if Riz does so, it will bring the police to the campus.

Tem’s death is shown in flashbacks. All bears who are over 2 meters tall are required to take drugs that reduce muscle mass. After they met, Riz and Tem became close friends. The former became so comfortable around the latter that he (Riz) wanted to show the alpaca his true self.

So, one evening Riz showed up to their meeting without taking the pill. Tem tried to run away, and Riz followed. He doesn’t remember what happened after that except for gaining consciousness with blood-covered meat in front of him. Despite the marks of resistance that he found on his body afterward, he has convinced himself that Tem wanted him to kill and eat him. in episode 8, Legoshi might find a way to make Riz pay for what he has done.

