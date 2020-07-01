Preview: Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 6

This week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ finally marks the entry of second stewardess Bugsy as a replacement for Lara. Although we do not get to see much of her in the episode, we do get some detailed peeks into the crew’s reactions. But not everyone is happy. Well, we will come to the details of episode 5 later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 6 will release on July 6, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode is titled ‘Oh Snap!’. Bravo has given a detailed synopsis that tells us what can be expected from the episode: “Kiko faces his biggest challenge yet when demanding charter guests invite friends to join a 6-course dinner. Hannah confronts Bugsy about their past, while Rob and Jess find their budding relationship threatened by a new revelation. Meanwhile, an unexpected injury threatens to upend the rest of the charter season.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 5 Recap:

Episode 5 marks the return of the 20-something, South African stew Bugsy, who is extremely talented when it comes to decorating tables. She had appeared in the second season and also had a spat with Hannah. So Hannah is obviously not happy with her arrival. Anyways, the episode does not give us a glimpse of Bugsy but focuses on everyone’s reaction upon hearing the news. Malia is elated to have her best friend back on board and Sandy is also happy that there is a second stew apart from Jessica. Jess is a bit tense of having a talented colleague working with her but she is also glad that Hannah does not like Bugsy.

The guests for the charter arrive and they comprise a financial consultant, his dog, and a bunch of friends. Justin Thornton demands water sports, a beach picnic, and a six-course meal. He even wants a nanny for his pet Scout but as per rules, pets are not allowed on the yacht. But since there’s a storm raging, it is not possible to head to the water. But then the guests demand oysters, which was previously not mentioned on the preference sheet. Finally, after some altercations, they agree for mussels, prepared by Kiko. The guests finally go to bed at 5 am and an exhausted Hannah passes out by 6.30.

