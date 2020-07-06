‘Black Clover’ started off quite slow and stumbled a lot in its initial phases because of its similarities with other major shounen. But now, after crossing its 100-episode mark, ‘Black Clover’ starting to find its feet. Considering all the progress it has recently made, it might even find its way among the best modern shounen. Hell, it might even become a part of the new “Big Three”. That being said, for those who have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Black Clover Episode 133 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 133, which was previously slated to release in May, is now scheduled to release on July 7, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 133 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ revolves around the lives of two young boys named Asta and Yuno. They were first discovered on the steps of a church by a priest. Realizing that they have been abandoned by their parents, the priest takes them in and gives them a home in the church’s orphanage. In the world of ‘Black Clover’, every kid grows up to develop magical skills and so, Asta and Yuno also hope that someday they’ll be great mages. The older they grow, the more they find themselves aspiring to be the next greatest magician of their kingdom. While Yuno seems to be on the right path of achieving this, Asta shows little to no developments in his magical skills. As a result, he is often bullied and looked down upon by other kids. Adding to this, Asta falls for Sister Lily at the church and relentlessly proposes her; only to fail every single time. Due to this, he is forced to face more embarrassment.

When the two boys grow up, Yuno is granted the coveted four-leaf clover at the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony. In the meantime, Asta gets nothing at all and is only left with jealousy. Asta even tries to challenge Yuno but Yuno simply ignores him. Right after the ceremony, as soon as Yuno steps out of the venue, some nobles try to attack him. But stronger than ever now, Yuno easily overpowers them. Right after this, a former Magical Knight named Revchi shows up and tries to steal Yuno’s clover, only to sell it later. Without thinking twice, Asta steps up to protect Yuno but gets thrashed by Revchi. As a result of this blow, he feels a rush of energy surfacing inside him and finally unlocks his true potential. With this, he, too, acquires a rare five-leaf clover and sets himself on the path of becoming one of the best mages his world has ever seen.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime