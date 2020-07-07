‘Black Clover’ subverts the generic tropes of fantasy by depicting a world where acquiring magic does not make you special; it is more of a necessity. But among all the great magicians of its world, Asta is initially a misfit with no significant abilities. And thus, his journey as an underdog begins. Although a little typical with its approach, ‘Black Clover’ is reminiscent of the good old shounen of the 90s. Its characters, especially Asta, are all very likable. Not to mention, even its fight scenes are very well choreographed. For those who haven’t’ started watching it yet, it isn’t too late to hop onto the bandwagon. The ones who have been following it all this while can read on further to know more about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 134 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 134 is scheduled to release on July 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 134 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

Asta and Yuno are first discovered at the steps of a church. A priest spots them as babies and realizes that their families have abandoned them. He takes them in and enrolls them in the church’s orphanage. In the world of ‘Black Clover’, acquiring magic is considered to be absolutely normal and thus, along with all the other kids at the orphanage, Asta and Youne start developing magical skills as they grow up. Like others, they even dream of being the strongest mages of this kingdom. While Yuno begins to surpass his peers with his incredible magical abilities, Asta shows little to no potential of ever being a great magician. In fact, he barely develops any significant magical abilities. As a result, he often becomes the laughing stock of his orphanage and is even looked down upon for his failure to propose Sister Lily.

The boys soon grow up. While Asta pretty much stays the same and struggles to make up for his lack of magical abilities, Yuno is bestowed with a four-leaf clover at the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony. Out of jealousy, Asta even challenges him but Yuno turns a blind eye on him. After the ceremony, as soon as Yuno steps out of the venue, he gets attacked by a bunch of nobles. The nobles instantly regret this as Yuno easily overpowers them. But right after this, a former magical knight named Revchi shows up and tries to steal Yuno’s clover. Asta arrives to his rescue but as one would expect, he gets beaten down by the former knight. Due to the humiliation from this, Asta finally unleashes his true potential, acquires a five-leaf clover, and rains on Revchi like a thunderstorm. Thus, he, too, finds himself on the right path to become a legendary mage.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime