‘Black Clover’ may have everything that you’ve previously seen in almost every shounen. However, it’s the execution of the anime that makes it so special. Most long-running shounen series run dry with time and fail to last longer than a 2-cour season. But clearly, ‘Black Clover’ has surpassed that and is still running strong. So if you haven’t’ started watching it yet, now would be a good time to jump on its bandwagon. For those who have been following it already, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 135 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 135 is scheduled to release on July 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 135 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

Asta and Yuno are the main characters of ‘Black Clover.’ The two boys are first discovered by a priest on the steps of a church. Realizing that their parents have abandoned them, he takes them in and provides them a home in the church’s orphanage. In the world of ‘Black Clover’, acquiring magical abilities does not make someone special. It is a trait that almost everyone develops at a young age. Due to this, like all the other boys of their age, Asta and Yuno hope that they’ll also get to be great mages someday. However, while Yuno starts to show some promising magical skills at a very young age, Asta seems to have little to no talent. Adding to this, he is also looked to down upon for constantly hitting on Sister Lily. As a result, he eventually becomes the laughing stock of the orphanage and is often looked upon by everyone.

With time, Yuno only gets better while Asta only struggles to prove his worth. Then one day, the regular Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony is held and Yuno, as most had anticipated, gets bestowed with a four-leaf clover. Meanwhile, Asta only feels jealous and even tries to challenge Yuno. As soon as Yuno steps out of the venue of the event, he gets attacked by a bunch of nobles but he is easily able to defeat them. But right after them, a former magical knight comes along and attacks Yuno. Asta tries to protect him but gets overpowered quite easily. Due to this, he unleashes all the anger buried deep within him and rains on the knight like a thunderstorm. With this event, he, too, sets himself on the right path to become one of the strongest mages his kingdom has ever seen.

