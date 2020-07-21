Based on the manga written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover’ is a perfect anime for shounen fans who love rooting for underdog characters. Reminiscent of the good old classic shounen like ‘Fairy Tail‘ and ‘Naruto,’ ‘Black Clover’ has everything from epic battle scenes, poignant melodrama, a little bit of humor, and a whole roster of characters. So if you haven’t started watching it yet, it still isn’t too late. For those who are already following it, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 136 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 136 is scheduled to release on July 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 136 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

Two young boys named Asta and Yuno are the main characters of ‘Black Clover.’ As babies, they are first discovered by a priest at the step of a church. The priest realizes that their parents have abandoned them and decides to take them in. He then gives them home inside the church’s orphanage, and that’s where they spend the rest of their lives with other boys like them. In the world of ‘Black Clover,’ acquiring magical abilities is not a privilege of some kind. It is something that almost everyone develops with time. And thus, like all the other boys around them, Asta and Yuno also hope that they’ll become great magicians someday. However, while Yuno gets closer to this dream with every passing day, Asta seems to have little to no abilities. His reckless behavior further ruins his reputation and makes him the laughing stock of the orphanage. For obvious reasons, he develops feelings of jealousy for Yuno but isn’t able to do anything about it. He relentlessly trains himself physically just to make up for his lack of magical abilities, but that doesn’t help at all.

Then comes a day when the usual Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony ensues. Yuno’s exemplary magical skills help him acquire a four-leaf clover. In the meantime, Asta is disappointed all over again as he gets nothing at all. Soon after this, when Yuno leaves the venue of the ceremony, he is attacked by a group of nobles. Although he overpowers them, a former Knight comes right after and tries to steal his Grimoire. Asta steps up to protect his friend from the Knight but fails to do so. As a result, his inner anger finally unleashes and allows him to surface all of his magical abilities. Thereby, he, too, acquires the rare five-leaf clover and sets himself on the right to become one of the greatest magicians his village has ever seen.

