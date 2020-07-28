To say the least, ‘Black Clover’ did not get a very pleasant response when it first premiered. Many anime viewers even labeled it as a rip-off of ‘Naruto.’ But almost reaching its 150-episode mark now, ‘Black Clover’ has gone above and beyond the expectations of many anime viewers. And the rate at which it is progressing, I won’t be surprised if it manages to join ranks among the big three modern shounen. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 137 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 137 is scheduled to release on August 4, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 137 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

In the opening moments of ‘Black Clover,’ a priest finds two babies left behind at the steps of his church. He realizes that the two boys, Asta and Yuno, have been left behind by their families. He decides to take them in and provides them home at the church’s orphanage. With many other kids of their age, Asta and Yuno spend the rest of their childhood in the orphanage itself. In the world of ‘Black Clover’, acquiring magic is not a special ability but more of a necessity. And due to this, just like other kids of their age, Asta and Yuno dream of acquiring magical abilities. While Yuno shows some promising skills for his age, Asta seems to have little to no abilities. Asta even relentlessly hits on Sister Lily and makes a fool out of himself by getting rejected every single time. Because of his behavior, he ultimately becomes the laughing stock of his village.

With what follows, a Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony is held for all skilled magicians out there. As expected, Yuno gets rewarded with a four-leaf clover while Asta gets nothing at all. Because of his jealousy, he even tries to challenge Yuno but gets ignored. After accepting his clover, as soon as Yuno steps out of the venue of the ceremony, a bunch of nobles attacks him. He overpowers them but struggles to defeat a former magical knight who comes right after them. Asta steps up to save him but the knight easily defeats him. It’s this defeat that helps him unravel all the magic that was buried in him all this while. Yuno further encourages him to get up and Asta finally manages to acquire a rare five-leaf clover. In the end, the knight does not stand a chance against his newfound abilities and is forced to surrender. As for the two young boys, this event marks the inception of the magical adventure that awaits them.

