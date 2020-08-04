More often than not, protagonists of classic shounen are represented as underdogs, misfits, or simply scapegoats who are determined to make their way to the top. The main character of ‘Black Clover’ is no different. He is initially ostracized and abandoned by his own people but then he defies all odds to become who he wants to be. Although this character trope is very familiar, ‘Black Clover’ adds its own twists and turns to it to make it a lot more intriguing. Moreover, the anime also features some memorable battle scenes. So if you haven’t it yet, it still isn’t too late to check it out. For those who are already following it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 138 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 138 is scheduled to release on August 11, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 138 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ centers on the lives of two boys named Asta and Yuno. At the beginning of the series, a priest discovers them at the steps of his church and realizes that their parents have abandoned them. And so, he takes them in and provides them shelter at the church’s orphanage. The world of ‘Black Clover’ is like no other. Being a normal human makes you a misfit while acquiring magical skills is a part of the norm. Due to this, like all the other boys of their orphanage, Asta and Yuno dream of becoming great mages someday. While they grow up, Yuno even starts showing some promising magical abilities. On the other hand, Asta struggles to perform even the simplest form of magic. He tries to make up for this by working on his physical strength, but still pales out compared to most other magicians. Adding to this, he relentlessly proposes Sister Lily only to get rejected each time. Asta creates a bad name for himself and often gets ridiculed by his peers. In the meantime, Yuno seems to be on the right path to greatness.

A Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony comes around, and as many had anticipated, Yuno is bestowed with a four-leaf clover. Asta watches him from a distance and feels jealous. Moments after this, Yuno steps out of the venue of the ceremony and gets attacked by a group of nobles. With his newly acquired strength, he easily overpowers them but fails to stand against a former magical knight, Revchi, who comes right after them. Leaving all of his jealousy and prejudice behind him, Asta shows up to protect Yuno, but his lack of magical abilities serves him no good. In the end, only after facing a brutal defeat from Revchi, Yuno finds his feet again and unleashes his buried magical abilities. As a result, a five-leaf clover comes to him, putting him on the right path to become a legendary mage.

