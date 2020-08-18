Among all the long-running shounen that are aimlessly floating around these days, ‘Black Clover’ is one of the few that are still going strong even after crossing their 100-episode mark. From well-animated action scenes to developed characters to intriguing world-building elements, ‘Black Clover’ has it all. So if you have been following it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 140 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 140 is scheduled to release on August 25, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 140 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ is set in the village of Hage, which is located in the forsaken kingdom of Black Clover. It all begins when a local priest finds two abandoned children left behind in his church. After learning that their names are Asta and Yuno, he takes them in and they grow up in the church’s orphanage. Fifteen years after this event, Asta tries to propose Sister Lily but gets rejected every single time. In the meantime, Yuno outshines him by developing some impressive magical abilities. In the world of ‘Black Clover,’ acquiring magical skills is considered more of a necessity than a special skill as almost everyone is able to acquire it with age. That’s the reason why Asta’s magical skills, or the lack of it, makes him the laughing stock of his orphanage. And the fact that Yuno always stays ahead of him bothers him even more. Due to this, Asta tries to make up for his lack of magical skills through physical training. But no amount of physical training helps him make up for that.

The Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony arrives and Yuno manages to win a four-leaf clover. To his dismay, Asta is again left disappointed as he gets nothing at all. Asta even challenges Yuno out of jealous but Yuno simply ignores him. Moments after this, when Yuno steps out of the venue of the ceremony, two nobles attack Yuno and try to take away his grimoire. He easily defeats them but finds himself in deep trouble when a former magical knight shows up to take away his grimoire. This is when Asta comes to his rescue but gets easily overpowered by the former knight. The humiliation of not being able to defend his friend unleashes his previously buried magical abilities and he, too, acquires five-leaf clover. With this, a devil appears behind his back and reaches his true potential.

