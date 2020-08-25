Since its release, ‘Black Clover’ has received a lot of mixed reviews where some call it a rip off of classic shounen while others appreciate its funny and relatable characters. Well, whatever one’s opinion may be, one cannot deny that ‘Black Clover’ has come a long way from where it started. So if you gave up on it way too soon, you might want to check it out again, with a bit more patience perhaps. That being said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 141 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 141 is scheduled to release on September 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 141 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ center on Asta and Yuno who were first discovered on the steps of a church by a local priest. After realizing that they have been abandoned by their parents, the priest takes them in. So the thing with the world of ‘Black Clover’ is that absolutely almost everyone acquires magical abilities. The ones who don’t are usually ostracized. Due to this, like every other child in their orphanage, Asta and Yuno hope that they’ll also acquire magical abilities someday. As they grow up, Yuno shows some promising magical skills and even seems to be way ahead of his peers. On the other hand, Asta has little to no abilities and often gets ridiculed by others. Then comes a time when Yuno also relentlessly proposes Sister Lily to rejected each time. As a result, he is further ostracized by his peers and looked down upon because of his subpar abilities.

Then comes a day when the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony of Hage ensues and Yuno, because of the promising development he shows, gets rewarded with a five-leaf clover. Unfortunately for Asta, he still gets nothing because of his lack of magical abilities. Moments after the ceremony, when Yuno steps out of the building where the ceremony was being held, a group of nobles attacks him. But with his newfound abilities, he is easily able to dominate them. Following them, a magical knight named Revchi steps in and tries to steal Yuno’s newly-acquired clover. That’s when Asta comes to his rescue but, as one would expect, fails to do anything about it. His sense of helplessness enrages him, empowers him, and allows him to unleash his true abilities and that’s when he rains on Revchi like a thunderstorm. In the end, it’s these newfound abilities that set him on the right path to becoming the next strongest mage of his kingdom.

Read More on Anime Preview: The God of High School Episode 9