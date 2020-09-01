For the most part, ‘Black Clover’ is very similar to most classic shounen out there. But only when you stick with it for a long time, you realize that despite its use of familiar archetypes, it always brings something unique to the table with a positive overarching tone. So if you were ever a fan of long-running shounen like ‘Bleach’ and ‘Naruto,’ this one should certainly be right on top of your watchlist.

Black Clover Episode 142 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 142 is scheduled to release on September 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 142 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

Asta and Yuno were first found on the steps of church in the kingdom of Hage. The priest who found them realized that their parents had abandoned them and so, he took them in and provided them shelter in the church’s orphanage. With this, Asta and Yuno find themselves growing up with many other orphans like them. In the world of ‘Black Clover,’ having magical abilities is almost like breathing, it is not a privilege. Due to this, like all the other kids around, Asta and Yuno also start hoping that they’ll become strong mages someday. Within no time, Yuno start showing some promising magical skills. Unfortunately for Asta, he pales out in front of Yuno as he shows little to now abilities. Asta further makes things worse for himself by relentlessly proposing Sister Lily, only to get rejected every single time. Due to this, he becomes the laughing stock of the orphanage and is always looked down upon. He tries to make up for his lack of abilities through physical training. But, to his dismay, it never makes much of a difference.

With what follows, the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony arrives and as everyone had anticipated, Yuno gets bestowed with a four-leaf clover. Meanwhile, Asta only watches him from a distance with a sense of envy reeking out of his jealous glare. After accepting his reward, Yuno steps out of the ceremony hall and gets attacked by a bunch of nobles. He overpowers them quite easily. However, his battle seems to be far from over as right after the nobles, a former magical knight shows up to steal four-leaf clover and sell it for a fortune. This time around, Asta shows up to save him but fails to challenge the former knight’s magical abilities. It is this failure that resurfaces his buried abilities and allows him to finally reap the fruits of hard work. He acquires what he was seeking all this while and sets himself on the right path to be the strongest mage of his kingdom someday.

Read More on Anime Preview: The God of High School Episode 10