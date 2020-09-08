There was a time when ‘Black Clover’ received a lot of hate from the anime community. It was often compared with classics like ‘Naruto‘ and yet, viewers claimed that it is far cry from the genre-defining 90s shounen. However, after all these years of airing, ‘Black Clover’ has now finally molded an identity of its own. It may still not be in the league of the “Big Three,” but I won’t be surprised if it gets somewhat close to that in the next couple of years. So if you have been watching ‘Black Clover’ all this while, hang onto your bootstraps as things are about to get better. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 143 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 143 is scheduled to release on September 15, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 143 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

Asta and Yuno, the two main characters of ‘Black Clover,’ were first discovered by a priest on the steps of a church. Knowing that they have been abandoned by their parents, the priest provided them shelter at the church’s orphanage. Due to this, the two boys spent a good chunk of their lives at the orphanage along with other kids who shared the same dream as them—become the best mages of their kingdom. In the world of ‘Black Clover,’ acquiring magical abilities is like breathing—everyone has it. Due to this, Asta and Yuno and set out to learn magic and hope that they’ll be amongst the best someday. With big dreams resting on his shoulders, Asta tries to show off his little abilities while Yuno outshines him all the time. Furthermore, Yuno makes things even worse for himself by relentlessly hitting on Sister Lily, only to get rejected every single time.

Things get even worse for the young boy when Yuno wins a four-leaf clover while he gets nothing at all. Out of sheer jealousy, Asta tries to challenge Yuno, but Yuno ignores him. Things take a whole new turn when a bunch of nobles attacks Yuno moments after he receives his clover. Yuno defeats them but is soon overpowered by a former magical knight who intends to steal his clover. Asta attempts to protect him but struggles to hold up against the former knight. And it’s feeling him helplessness that inspires him to finally unleash his buried abilities. Ultimately, as a consequence of reaching his true potential, Asta acquires the highly coveted five-leaf clover, setting himself on the right path to reach his dreams.

