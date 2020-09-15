Although there isn’t anything groundbreaking or exceptionally unique about ‘Black Clover,’ it is wildly entertaining. It captures the very essence classic shounen like not other. Not to mention, it also sports some well choreographed and animated fight scenes. What more can you ask from a battle shounen? With that said, for those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details of the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 144 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 144 is scheduled to release on September 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 144 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

Set in the kingdom of Hage, ‘Black Clover’ is set in a world where magic is a necessity. It’s almost like breathing for people. It all begins when a priest discovers two boys, Asta and Yuno, at the steps of his church. Realizing that their parents abandoned them, he takes them in. Seeking shelter at the church’s orphanage, Asta and Yuno grow up with a shared dream—become the greatest mage of their kingdom. However, to achieve that, they have to first develop magical abilities and then practice them like everyone else in their world. Right off the bat, Yuno proves to a very promising magician, not just for his age but for the entire community of mages. On the other hand, Asta struggles to develop even the slightest of abilities. He wonders if he’ll ever be a mage or not.

Asta further ruins his reputation by proposing to Sister Lily. With the consistent rejections that follow, Asta becomes the laughing stock of his orphanage. Then comes the day of the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony. Yuno proudly gets bestowed with a four-leaf clover. Meanwhile, Asta watches him from a distance with awe. Out of envy, Asta tries to challenge Yuno, but Yuno ignores it.

As the ceremony wraps up, Yuno steps out of the venue and gets attacked by a group of nobles. Although he is able to easily overpower them, he struggles to defeat a former magical knight who shows up right after. With the intention of stealing Yuno’s clover and then selling it in the black market, the former knight almost defeats him until Asta interferes. However, to his dismay, Asta, too, pales out in front of the knight. As a result of this failure, Asta’s buried magical abilities begin to surface and he acquires the highly-coveted five-leaf clover. Well, the rest is history.

