I believe most viewers intially started watching ‘Black Clover’ to kill some time. But then somewhere along the way they realized how amazing it is. Initially, ‘Black Clover’ gives you the impression that it’s only trying to emulate classic shounen. But as its plot progresses, the anime surprises you with the scale of its world building and its subtle refferences to our beloved battle shounen classics. So ignore all the negative reviews and start watching it right away if you haven’t. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 145 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 145, titled “Rescue,” is scheduled to release on September 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 145 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

The events of ‘Black Clover’ unfold in the kingdom of Hage. It is place where having magical abilities is not big deal. Everyone has it. The story begins when a priest finds two baby boys on the steps of his church. He soon learns that their names are Asta and Yuno, and also realizes that their parents have abandoned them. With this, the fate of the two boys is sealed—they spend the rest of their lives in the church’s orphanage. While growing up, there’s always some kind of competition going on between all the boys of the orphanage, especially when it comes to magic. While Yuno never fails to impress everyone with his skills, Asta often embarasses himself when he tries to show off, Adding to this, his admiration for Sister Lilly gets him in trouble as she refuses all of his proposals. Ultimately, because of his lack of magical abilities and consistent goofs, Asta is looked down upon.

Then, one day, the Grimoire Acceptance Cermony ensues. As everyone had anticipated, Yuno gets rewarded with a four-leaf clover. Instead of feeling happy for his friend, Asta feels jealous and even challenges him into a duel. But Yuno chooses to ignore him. Moments after the ceremony, when Yuno steps out, a group of nobles attacks him. He single-handedly defeats them. But soon after, a former magical knight comes along and gives him a tough time.

Asta comes to his rescue but fails to overpower the knight. But as a result of his failure, Asta manages to unlock his true abilities and acquires the highly coveted and rare five-leaf clover. With such immense power, he defeats the knight and finds himself on the right path to become a great—if not the greatest—mage.

