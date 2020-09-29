‘Black Clover’ isn’t the kind of anime you start admiring from the scratch. But if you allow it to find its feet, you will surely get your hands on something that you like about it. Despite having a pretty generic start, it has a way of growing on you with its subtle story and character progressions. Not to mention, it features some epic classic shounen-esque battles that stay with you for quite some time. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 146 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 146, titled”Those Who Worship Devils,” is scheduled to release on October 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 146 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

‘Black Clover’ is set in the kingdom of Hage, a place where magic is almost like breathing for people. Almost everyone has magical abilities and the ones who don’t are usually the misfits. It all begins when a priest finds two young boys on the steps of his church. He learns that their names are Asta and Yuno. When he figures out that they have been abandoned, he decides to take them in and provides them shelter in the church’s orphanage. Along with other boys who live there, Asta and Yuno aspire to become great mages someday. As they grow up, they hope that they’re getting closer to their dream. Fortunately for Yuno, he shows some great magical abilities for someone his age. On the other hand, Asta fails to impress anyone with his magical developments but still tries to show off. Soon, he becomes the laughing stock of the orphanage. What makes things worse for him is his love of Sister Lily. He relentlessly tries to propose her but gets rejected every single time.

Soon after, the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony ensues, and because of the impressive skills her shows, Yuno earns the highly coveted four-leaf clover. Meanwhile, Asta gets jealous and even tries to challenge him. With what follows, Yuno steps out of the venue of the ceremony and gets attacked by a group of nobles. But now that he is stronger than ever, he easily overpowers them. Things get a little dicey when a former magical knight comes along and tries to steal Yuno’s clover. Asta steps in to protect him but fails to do anything. The frustration of his failure builds up inside him and he finally unleashes his true abilities. As a result, he acquires the rare five-leaf clover and finally sets himself on the right path to become one of the most powerful mages of his kingdom.

