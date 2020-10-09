From the creators of ‘Fairy Tail,’ ‘Black Clover’ is a manga adaptation that initially got caught under heaps of bad reviews. Despite being a well-animated series, many viewers raised their eyes at its stereotypical beginning. However, after all these years of airing, the anime has now finally found its feet. It is not only being compared to classic shounen but is also slowly rising up in ranks to be among them. So if you were initially hating on the series, you might want to go back to it and stick around a little longer. For those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 147 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 147, titled “Prepared to Die,” is scheduled to release on October 13, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 147 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

The events of ‘Black Clover’ ensue in the village of Hage where acquiring magical abilities is almost like breathing for people. Almost the entire population possesses some kind of magical powers and the ones who do not are often ostracized by others. That’s probably the reason why two baby boys, Asta and Yuno, are abandoned by their own families. When a priest finds them on the steps of his church, he provides them home at the church’s orphanage. As the boys grow up, the fascination of the world towards magic gets to them as well. Both of them—like many other kids of their age—have the dream of being great mages someday. Luckily for Yuno, he shows promising abilities at a very young age itself. In the meantime, poor Asta tries to show off his abilities but always gets laughed at. While the embarrassment that comes with his lack of magical abilities gives him a bad reputation, it’s his obsession with Sister Lily that makes him the laughing stock of the orphanage.

For Yuno, things only get better, and he also ends up acquiring a four-leaf clover at the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony. As for Asta, he just watches his friend from a corner and gets jealous. He even tries to challenge him into a magic duel but Yuno declines the challenge. However, things start changing when Yuno steps out of the venue of the ceremony and gets attacked by a group of nobles. Although he is able to defeat them, he struggles to overpower a former magical knight who comes right after them. This is when Asta steps in to rescue him and manages to unleash his previously hidden abilities. As a result, he acquires the highly coveted five-leaf clover and marks the inception of a grand adventure towards becoming the best mage of his kingdom.

