Every once in a while, the pacing of ‘Black Clover’ is a little off. And that’s probably the reason why many anime viewers still hate on it. But if we look at the anime as a whole, it has a great storyline, involving some very well-thought-out plot points, along with memorable action scenes. What more can you ask for from a long-running shounen?

Black Clover Episode 148 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 148, titled “Becoming the Light That Shines Through the Darkness,” is scheduled to release on October 20, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 148 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

‘Black Clover’ takes place in the kingdom of Hage. A place where everyone possesses magical abilities. The ones who don’t are considered to be misfits and are ostracized. That’s probably the reason why two young boys, Asta and Yuno are abandoned by their parents. A priest finds them on the steps of his church and decides to take them. He provides them food and shelter at the church’s orphanage and they spend the rest of their lives there. As they grow up, they, too, start hoping that they’ll eventually get magical abilities. Like every other kid of their age, they dream of becoming the strongest mage of their kingdom.

Fortunately for Yuno, he starts showing some promising magical skills at a very young age itself. In the meantime, Asta struggles with even the most basic kind of magic. Due to his lack of magical abilities, Asta soon becomes the base of every joke. Not only that but his obsession with Sister Lily also lands him in some serious trouble.

Things get even worse for Asta when Yuno is bestowed with the four-leaf clover. Out of jealousy, he even tries challenging him but gets ignored. As soon as Yuno steps out of the ceremony, a group of jealous nobles walk by and try to attack him. But in front of his newfound powers, the nobles are no match. Soon after this, a magical knight shows up out of nowhere and tries to steal Yuno’s clover to later sell it for a hefty amount. Asta shows up to rescue him but gets easily overpowered. The sheer embarrassment from his defeat and his inability to protect his friend brings out the best in him. His true abilities finally explode out of him, and consequently, he acquires the rare but highly coveted five-leaf clover. With all of this, he finds himself on the right path to fulfill his dream of becoming the strongest mage ever.

