Despite being very popular, ‘Black Clover’ isn’t exactly a groundbreaking anime. It adopts known shounen tropes and every once in a while, gives its own unique twist to them. But because of its familiarity, it isn’t for everyone. So if you’re looking for a well-rounded anime that runs a gamut of shounen tropes and genres, this one fits the bill. And if you have been watching it already, here are all the details of its next episode.

Black Clover Episode 150 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ Episode 150, titled “The Maidens’ Challenge,” is scheduled to release on November 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 150 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation, and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

The kingdom of Hage is a place where acquiring magical abilities is not a privilege but a necessity. Due to this, the ones who lack magical abilities are often ostracized while the ones who possess them to strive to be the strongest mages of the kingdom. The anime primarily revolves around two boys, Asta and Yuno, who are discovered on the steps of a church by a priest. The priest realizes that their parents have abandoned them, so he takes them in. Asta and Yuno grow up in an orphanage and although they share the same dreams, they are quite different from one another when it comes to their abilities.

While Yuno shows promising magic skills from a very young age, Asta struggles to bring out his true abilities. He even tries to make up for his lack of magic through physical training but fails. Not to mention, after getting relentlessly rejected by Sister Lily, he becomes the laughing stock of the orphanage.

Things start getting even worse for Asta when Yuno gets awarded with a four-leaf clover at the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony. Asta gets nothing at all and out of sheer jealousy, challenges Yuno. But Yuno knows him well so he simply declines his challenge. Moments after this, Yuno steps out of the venue of the ceremony, and a group of nobles attacks him. Though Yuno is able to overpower them with his newfound abilities, he struggles to defeat a former magical knight who shows up right after. The knight intends to steal his clover and then sell it for a hefty amount. But before he can get away with his robbery, Asta shows up. Being the weak little kid that he is, he struggles to win against the knight. But it is this struggle that awakens his buried abilities. As a result, he, too, acquires a five-leaf clover and sets himself on the right path to be a great mage someday.

