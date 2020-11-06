Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, the internationally popular anime ‘Black Clover’ tells the story of a pair of orphans, Asta and Yuno, who grow up together and have the same ultimate objective of becoming the Wizard King someday. This is even though the position is generally occupied by a person with considerable magical abilities, and Asta has none whatsoever. Premiering on October 3, 2017, the series has quickly become one of the most-watched TV anime of all time. While it is yet to achieve the level of fanfare that shows like ‘Naruto’ or ‘One Piece’ enjoy, it still has managed to find a large group of fans of its own in a typically overcrowded section of pop culture. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming ‘Black Clover’ episode.

Black Clover Episode 151 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The series is produced by Pierrot Studio. ‘Black Clover’ Episode 151, titled ‘Clash! The Battle of the Magic Knights Squad Captains!’, is set to be released on November 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 151 English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ on Funimation. The version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

Despite being orphans, neither Asta nor Yuno has never let their self-confidence get overshadowed by their day-to-day lives. As they grow up, Yuno proves himself to be a magic prodigy and receives a rare four-leaf grimoire. On the other hand, Asta, despite being born in a world where everything is magical, is completely devoid of magic. After no grimoire chooses him during a coming-of-age ceremony, he and Yuno get attacked by a thief. This is when a mysterious black grimoire appears beside him. From inside it, Asta draws a sword that has the unique ability to nullify any magic. Later, both the protagonists go to the capital of the Clover Kingdom to take part in the Magic Knights entrance exam. Ultimately, Yuno joins the best squad of Magic Knights there is, the Golden Dawn, whereas Asta becomes a member of the Black Bulls, comprised of other misfits like him.

The show is currently in its third season. The ongoing arc is the yet-to-be-named 10th arc of the series. It focuses on Asta and Secre Swallowtail’s trial. Yami and the other Black Bulls try to gather more information on the devils and Curse Magic. The Magic Knights prepare for the inevitable battle against the Spade Kingdom.

