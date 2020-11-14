A Pierrot Studio production, ‘Black Clover’ is inarguably one of the most popular anime on television right now. Since it was originally released on October 3, 2017, the show has managed to garner fans from all over the world. While the premise of the series is nothing new, as there are numerous anime about underdogs, ‘Black Clover’s execution of the concept is what sets it apart from any other similar type of anime. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, the series is currently in its 3rd season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover’.

Black Clover Episode 152 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The show is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. ‘Black Clover’ Episode 152, titled ‘To Tomorrow!’, is set to be released on November 17, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 152 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clovers Spoilers

In a world where everything is imbued with magic, Asta is born completely devoid of it. But he doesn’t let that deter him from pursuing his greatest dream. He wants to become the Wizard King, a post generally held by the most powerful magic users in the land. Asta’s companion in this journey, as well as his biggest rival, is Yuno. A wind magic prodigy, Yuno grows up alongside Asta at a church in a remote village of their kingdom. They travel to the capital together and take part in the same magic knight entrance exam. Yuno’s performance during the exam impresses all of the captains, and they all want to recruit him for their squad. Ultimately, he joins which is supposed to be the best squad of them all, the Golden Dawn. As for Asta, he joins the Black Bulls, populated by misfits like him.

In episode 151, 8 out of the 9 magic knight captains take part in a competition. They are split into two teams. Yami, Jack, Nozel, and Kaiser are part of one team and Charlotte, Fuegoleon, Dorothy, and Vangeance are part of the other. The objective for both of the teams is to protect their own crystal while trying to destroy the one belonging to the other team. Unfortunately, Yami ends up destroying both of them. As a result, the match ends in a draw.

