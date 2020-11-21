Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover‘ is currently one of the most popular anime in the world. This shōnen juggernaut revolves around two orphans, Asta and Yuno, who grow up together and share the same dream. They both want to become the Wizard King, the greatest magical authority in their land. Problem is, Asta possesses no magic whatsoever, while Yuno is a wind magic prodigy. This disparity is almost wiped clean when Asta receives his grimoire, from which he can draw a sword that can nullify magic. The anime is currently in its 3rd season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover’.

Black Clover Episode 153 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The anime is written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. ‘Pierrot Studio is its producer. Black Clover’ Episode 153, titled ‘The Chosen Ones’, is set to be released on November 24, 2020. This will be the penultimate episode of the 3rd season.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 153 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers

Asta receives his grimoire, travels to the capital with Yuno, and joins the Black Bulls magic knight squad, comprised of misfits like him. Their leader is Yami Sukehiro, a dark-magic using foreigner from the east. Finral Roulacase is a spatial magic-user. In the course of the series, he gets over his cowardly attributes and starts actively participating in combat. Noelle Silva, who is a member of the Silva royal family, joins the Black Bulls because she can’t control her water magic. She is also being developed as a potential love interest for Asta. The other members of the group are fire-magic-user Magna Swing, lightning-magic-user Luck Voltia, mirror-magic-user Gauche Adlai, cotton-magic-user Charmy Pappitson, thread-magic-user Vanessa Enoteca, transformation-magic-user Grey, poison-magic-user Gordon Agrippa, ash-magic-user Zora Ideale, recombination-magic-user Henry Legolant, and sealing-magic-user Secre Swallowtail. In episode 152, Noelle and Asta accompany Yami to that year’s magic knight entrance exam, where ultimately no new member joins the Black Bulls.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time