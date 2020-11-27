Created from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover’ centers around Asta, a magicless boy living in a world where everything else is magic. Despite this significant shortcoming, he aspires to become the Wizard King, the biggest magical authority in the realm. Asta receives a grimoire that holds a sword with which he can destroy any magic. The anime originally premiered on October 3, 2017. It is currently airing its 3rd season, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as its writer and Tatsuya Yoshihara serving as its director. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover’.

Black Clover Episode 154 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Pierrot Studio is the producer of the anime. Episode 154 will be the final episode of the 3rd season of the series. Black Clover’ Episode 154, titled ‘Vice Captain Langris Vaude’, is set to be released on December 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 154 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Episode 154 Spoilers

After both Asta and Yuno receive their grimoires, they travel a great distance, from their village at the border to the capital of the Clover Kingdom, to participate in the Magic Knights entrance exam. Ultimately, Yuno joins the Golden Dawn squad, while Asta becomes a member of the Black Bulls. Led by Yami Sukehiro, the Black Bulls is mostly comprised of misfits like Asta and other types of eccentric people. The Bulls were the worst team when Asta joins, but through his upbeat attitude and hard work, he quickly improves their ranking. The Bulls eventually become the second-best team after the Golden Dawn.

In episode 153, the magic knight captains select Asta, Nero, Noelle, Finral, Luck, Mimosa, and Leopold to go to the Heart Kingdom and receive training there. Aside from them, Charlotte and Rill also join the excursion. Several knights, including Yuno, and Sekke are awarded and promoted because of their actions during the attack by the elves.

