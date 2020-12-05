Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover‘ tells the story of a young boy named Asta. Despite being born in a world where everything and everyone has magic, Asta has none. But that hasn’t deterred him from dreaming about becoming the Wizard King someday, a title that is generally held by the most powerful mage in the world. So, he trains for hours every day. Although he doesn’t gain magical abilities because of it, he becomes incredibly strong. The anime premiered on October 3, 2017. Its season 3 concluded on December 1, 2020. Season 4 is set to premiere this week. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover’.

Black Clover Episode 155 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Pierrot Studio is the producer of the anime. The next episode will be the 1st episode of season 4. ‘Black Clover’ Episode 155, titled ‘The 5 Spirit Guardians’, is set to release on December 8, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 155 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Episode 155 Spoilers

Asta was raised at an orphanage run by the local church in a village located near the border of Clover Kingdom. His best friend is Yuno, who also grew up at the orphanage. While Asta doesn’t possess any magical abilities, Yuno is a prodigy. They travel to the capital city together to take the magic knight entrance exam. Yuno joins the Golden Dawn, the best magic knight squad in the kingdom, while Asta joins the Black Bulls, a squad made up of misfits like him. As the series progresses, they find friendship, adventure, and even possibly romance.

In episode 154, Langris challenges Yuno to a spar, declaring that whoever loses the match, will have to leave Golden Dawn. During their battle, Yuno quickly realizes that his opponent is holding back and persuades him to unleash his full power on him. But, Langris still loses. It is revealed that he has been wanting to leave the squad for a while, and now he can. Elsewhere, Asta and some of the other Black Bull members prepare to leave for training at the Heart Kingdom.

