Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover’ is set in a world where everyone and everything has magic, except for the protagonist. That didn’t stop Asta from dreaming of becoming the Wizard King, the highest magical authority in the Clover Kingdom. He grew up in a church-run orphanage alongside Yuno, a wind magic prodigy. Together, they go to the capital and take the magic knight exam, after which Asta joins the Black Bulls squad while Yuno becomes a member of the Golden Dawn squad. The series follows Asta as he develops as a warrior, despite his shortcomings. It premiered on October 3, 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover’.

Black Clover Episode 157 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The series is currently being directed by Ayataka Tanemura and written by Kanichi Katou. ‘Black Clover’ episode 157, titled ‘Five-Leaf Clover’, is set to release on December 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 157 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clovers Spoilers

In episode 156, Leopold candidly speaks to Floga about his personal fears. Yami and Asta ask Mereoleona and Gadjah for help with their magic. In the subsequent training, both of them have to push themselves to the respective limit in order to match their opponents’ abilities. Asta recalls that his Demon Dweller sword can temporarily take other mage’s abilities. Yami, on the other hand, comes up with a whole new ability that allows him to move while he is in the air. Asta develops a range anti-magic attack and uses it against Gadjah, while Yami conjures up yet another spell, Mana Zone’s Black Hole, which sucks in Mereoleona’s attack. Noelle and Secre, who are magical prodigies in their own ways, easily adapt to the magic system of the Heart Kingdom, but Leopold and Finral continue to have issues because of their self-doubt. Elsewhere, a group of rogue mages from the Spade Kingdom try to flee to the Clover Kingdom.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time