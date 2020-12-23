Developed by Pierrot Studios (‘Naruto,’ ‘Bleach’), fantasy-adventure TV anime ‘Black Clover’ is set in a world where magic is everywhere. However, its protagonist, a boy named Asta, is completely devoid of mana, the natural energy that serves as the source for all magic. But that eventually turns out to be a blessing in disguise when he receives a five-leaf clover grimoire or Grimoire of Despair. Possessed by devils, these grimoires give their users the ability to control anti-magic. However, using an anti-magic grimoire for people with mana can be potentially fatal. Asta, with no mana or inherent magic, becomes a perfect fit for his grimoire. He is also an exceptionally hard-working and exuberant young man, driven by his childhood desire to become the Wizard King of Clover Kingdom. As the series progresses, Asta emerges as the hero he was always meant to be. ‘Black Clover’ premiered on October 3, 2017, and is currently airing its 4th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Black Clover Episode 158 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Episode 157 marked the conclusion of the filler arc. ‘Black Clover’ is slated to take a one-week break, so TV Tokyo’s Christmas holiday programs can air on its timeslot. The 158th episode of the series, titled ‘The Beginning of Hope and Despair,’ is set to release on January 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 158 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clovers Spoilers

Episode 158 of Black Clover traces back Asta’s journey so far. Gadjah requests Asta to tell him about his life, as it will help him develop a better training method for the boy. Asta begins by recounting his time at the church with Yuno, Sister Lily, and others and describes how he received his five-leaf clover grimoire. He tells the Heart Kingdom’s Spirit Guardian about how he joined the Black Bulls, met the Wizard King, fought against the elves, and was put on trial because of the devil in his grimoire. As he finishes his tale, Gadjah warns him that he will not hold back during their training any longer because he wants to bring out Asta’s full potential. Predictably, Asta accepts the challenge.

Read More: Anime Shows You Must Watch If You Like Black Clover