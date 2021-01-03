Produced by Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden), ‘Black Clover is set in a world where everything is brimming with magic. And yet, the series protagonist, a young boy named Asta, was born without it. As he grew up, he hoped that he would simply develop magical abilities one day, but that didn’t happen. Even when other young men and women received their grimoires, Asta wasn’t chosen by any of the magical books. Later, when his friend and prodigious wind magic user Yuno was being assaulted by a thief, a five-leaf-clover grimoire appeared beside Asta. In it, he discovered a sword that can cut through any magic. When he and Yuno came of age, they embarked on their journey together to become magic knights.

Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, the series premiered on October 3, 2017, and is currently on its 4th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover.’

Black Clover Episode 159 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 159th episode of the series, titled ‘Quiet Lakes and Forest Shadows,’ is set to release on January 12, 2021. It is written by Kanichi Katou and directed by Ayataka Tanemura.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 159 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation. Viewers can catch the version with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clovers Spoilers

Asta and Yuno, best friends and rivals, grew up together in a church in a village on the border of Clover Kingdom, both dreaming of becoming the Wizard King, the highest magical authority in the realm. After they reach the capital for the entrance exam, Yuno joins the Golden Dawn, the best magic knight squad in the realm. On the other hand, Asta becomes a member of the Black Bulls, which is made up of misfits like him. Initially, Yuno struggles at the Golden Dawn because of his reclusiveness and the cold indifference that he receives from the other members of the squad. Asta, however, finds easy acceptance in the Black Bulls. The two childhood friends reunite during an excursion to a dungeon, where they defeat agents of an enemy kingdom. In the ensuing months, they help defend the kingdom from some of the worst threats in its history, including a malevolent devil.

