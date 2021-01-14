A Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) production, ‘Black Clover’ is set in a world where everything is brimming with magic, but the protagonist doesn’t have any. He grows up alongside his biggest rival. After they reach a certain age, they leave home to pursue their own dreams. They both join magical knights and gain fame for their numerous heroic actions. The series premiered on October 3, 2017, and is currently on its 4th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover.’

Black Clover Episode 160 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 160th episode of ‘Black Clover,’ titled ‘The Messenger From the Spade Kingdom,’ is slated to air on January 19, 2021. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs respectively for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 160 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Episode 160 Spoilers

In Hage village, Sister Lily and Father Orsi take care of the injured man, who hasn’t still gained consciousness. In the Heart Kingdom, Lolopechka congratulates everyone who was involved in the successful mission of liberating Tolon. Later, Lolopechka, Noelle, Mimosa Vermillion, and Secre Swallowtail head out for a bath when the news comes that Charmy Pappitson has been spotted. After some deliberation with some of his other teammates, Asta goes to take care of it. Asta’s pleas to Charmy to stop eating go unheard. Rill Boismortier eventually arrives and breaks through Charmy’s magic. Yuno visits Hage and sees that the injured man is now awake. With Sister Lily’s help, the man introduces himself as Ralph from the Spade Kingdom and reveals to Yuno that he is the heir of House Ginberryall and the Prince of the Spade Kingdom.

The massive revelation of Yuno’s lineage is going to have a longstanding effect. When Clover and Heart finally attack Spade, they can get direct access to the Spade Kingdom’s throne through Yuno.

