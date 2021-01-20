Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover’ is a popular fantasy anime about two friends, Asta and Yuno, who grow up together in a small village on the border of Clover Kingdom. Yuno is a wind magic prodigy. Everyone says that he will accomplish great things. On the other hand, Asta has no magic at all. Both are hard workers, diligently attempting to improve their skills. After they reach a certain age, they travel to the kingdom’s capital, where they are made magic knights. And their adventures truly begin then.

The series premiered on October 3, 2017, on TV Tokyo. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover.’

Black Clover Episode 161 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Black Clove’ episode 161, titled ‘Zenon’s Power,’ is slated to air on January 26, 2021. Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) produced the series. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs respectively for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme, and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 161 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Spoilers

In episode 160, after Ralph’s great revelation that Yuno is a prince of the Spade Kingdom, everyone is stunned, especially Yuno, questions Ralph’s motives. Ralph then casts a spell that allows Yuno to see his own past. He is the son of King Royce and Queen Ciel. Shortly after his birth, his parents gave him the amulet that he still has. The king and queen are betrayed by their most powerful warriors, the three Zogratis siblings. As the castle burns, Ralph’s father brings Yuno to the Clover Kingdom and leaves him at the church door. In the present day, the Golden Dawn headquarter is attacked by Zenon Zogratis and his disciples. When Yuno is informed about this, he quickly flies back to the capital. The episode ends as William Vangeance and Zenon begin fighting.

