Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata, ‘Black Clover’ is a high fantasy anime that revolves around two lifelong friends, Asta and Yuno. In a world where everything is imbued with magic, Asta was born completely devoid of it. This later proves to be a blessing in disguise as his five-leaf grimoire gives him an anti-magic sword. On the other hand, Yuno is a wind magic prodigy. The two of them eventually become the Clover Kingdom’s magic knights, tasked to protect it from all enemies. The series premiered on October 3, 2017, on TV Tokyo. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Black Clover.’

Black Clover Episode 162 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Black Clover’ episode 162, titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out,’ is slated to air on February 2, 2021. Pierrot Studios (Naruto: Shippuden) produced the series. “Everlasting Shine” by Tomorrow X Together and “A Walk” by Gakuto Kajiwara serve as the opening and ending credit theme songs for the first three episodes. After that, “Grandeur” by Snow Man became the opening theme, and “BEAUTIFUL” by Treasure became the ending theme.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 162 English Dub Online?

Crunchyroll is simulcasting new episodes of ‘Black Clover’ with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Funimation is releasing a simuldub version of ‘Black Clover.’ The first three seasons are available on AnimeLab with English dubbing. You can also watch the dubbed version of the first season on Hulu. Youku Tudou is airing the anime in China.

Black Clover Episode 162 Spoilers

In episode 161, Yuno reaches the Golden Dawn headquarters and is horrified by what he sees. Most of his comrades are either dead or dying. Yuno attacks the Dark Disciple Gaderois Godroc and eventually manages to cut right through the latter’s stone magic, defeating him. He then proceeds to engage the Dark Disciple Foyal Migusteau, who has been fighting Klaus Lunettes and two others. Yuno blows away the fog that Foyal created but is trapped when the latter casts Sealing Spectral Hands. Now able to see her opponent, Letoile Becquerel nullifies Foyal’s abilities with Another Atlas. Klaus then steps in and slams his Blazing Spiral Lance against the Disciple, rendering him unconscious.

The three of them are soon confronted by Zenon, who has defeated and captured Vangeance with Eternal Fangs. Zenon attacks the remaining Golden Dawn members and impales both Letoile and Klaus. Yuno puts up a fight, forcing Zenon to use 55% of his devil power. He uses his own bone sword to cut Yuno’s spirit sword in half and then pushes it into his opponent’s chest. Later, Ralph arrives at the destroyed Golden Dawn headquarters to find Yuno dying. Suddenly, a World Tree emerges from the ground. Although it saves the lives of those Golden Dawn members who are close to death, even Vangeance’s magic can’t bring back the dead. In episode 162, we might learn how Vangeance managed to cast the spell despite being already captured. We might also find out what Zenon’s siblings are up to.

Read More: Anime Shows You Must Watch If You Like Black Clover